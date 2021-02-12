Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.91 Million

Analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce $807.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $809.83 million and the lowest is $804.90 million. Quidel reported sales of $152.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 430.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quidel.

Several research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Shares of QDEL opened at $229.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.26.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

