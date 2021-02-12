Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.80 and the lowest is $4.27. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $21.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.10. 150,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,615. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.87. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $311.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.