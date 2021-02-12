Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $15.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $18.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.47. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $9.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $68.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $81.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.75 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,115.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,836.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,667.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

