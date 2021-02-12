Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 155,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.
