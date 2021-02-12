Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Incyte reported earnings of ($2.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Incyte by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Incyte by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Incyte by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Incyte by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,534. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

