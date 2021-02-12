Brokerages Expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post $32.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.06 million and the lowest is $31.96 million. MTBC reported sales of $15.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year sales of $105.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.04 million to $106.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $131.59 million, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $136.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MTBC in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of MTBC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. MTBC has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MTBC by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MTBC by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MTBC by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTBC during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

