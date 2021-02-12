Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed posted sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $91.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $92.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.50 million, with estimates ranging from $87.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 42,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 14.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

