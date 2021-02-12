Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.29). The ExOne reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The ExOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. 1,873,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,706. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.