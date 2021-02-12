Brokers Offer Predictions for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $52.50 on Friday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.10%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 77.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of OneMain by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 788,207 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

