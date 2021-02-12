Brokers Offer Predictions for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $218,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

