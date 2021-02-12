Brokers Set Expectations for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 196,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

