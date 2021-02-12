Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 124,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,361. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

