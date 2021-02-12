Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

BAM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 115,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.03 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.