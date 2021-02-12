Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.85

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.85 and last traded at C$53.96, with a volume of 914084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$81.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,004.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

