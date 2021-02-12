Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $43,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 6,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,838. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

