Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) received a $65.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $50.51. 38,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.56 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

