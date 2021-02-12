Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,699.24

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,699.24 and traded as high as $1,965.00. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,950.00, with a volume of 4,422 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £314.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,797 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,699.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.