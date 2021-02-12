Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.68 Million

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post $54.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.96 million and the lowest is $54.27 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $54.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $223.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.41 million, with estimates ranging from $229.78 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

BMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 267,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $698.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

