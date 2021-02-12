Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

