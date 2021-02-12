BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.08

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.08 and traded as high as $123.15. BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at $122.80, with a volume of 16,673,526 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 149.80 ($1.96).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.08. The company has a market capitalization of £12.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.