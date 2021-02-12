BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.75 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.75 million and $146,594.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.99 or 0.01084766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.41 or 0.05682960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

