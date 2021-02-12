Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.31. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $446.00 and a fifty-two week high of $492.03.
About Bucher Industries
