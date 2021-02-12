Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $492.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.31. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $446.00 and a fifty-two week high of $492.03.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

