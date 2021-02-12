Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,001 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock valued at $53,991,472. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $493.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.19. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

