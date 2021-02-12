Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,176 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $202.58 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

