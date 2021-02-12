Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,214 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,135,443. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $724.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

