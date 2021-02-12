Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,955 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 5,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,813. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

