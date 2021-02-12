Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Shares of DG opened at $200.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

