Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $42.00 on Friday. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOT. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

