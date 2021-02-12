Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,653 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $79.01. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

