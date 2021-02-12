Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 253,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,495,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.23 during midday trading on Friday. 461,959 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.