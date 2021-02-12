Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,104 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in PayPal by 41.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 165.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.85.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $292.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $302.10. The stock has a market cap of $342.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.