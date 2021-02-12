Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,687 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 46,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

