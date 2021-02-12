Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 63905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bunge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.