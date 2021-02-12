Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Insider Acquires £8,970 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) insider Debra L. Lee bought 520 shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,778 ($23.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 348.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,762.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,596.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,637.31 ($21.39).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

