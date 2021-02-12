Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BURBY traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

