BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Up 5.3%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.38. 492,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 487,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The company has a market cap of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

