Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Short Interest Down 64.6% in January

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 14th total of 401,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $10.89 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

