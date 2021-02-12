Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Cap of $7.07 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $19,439.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,072,224 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

