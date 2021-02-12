Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.47

Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.47 and traded as high as $18.50. Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 5,413,722 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 4.30.

About Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN.L) (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of vanadium projects in South Africa. The company operates through four segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore Exploration, Coal Exploration, Vanadium Mining and Production, and Energy. It also explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and coal deposits.

