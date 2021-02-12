CACHE Gold Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $58.47 or 0.00122170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.61 million and $119,689.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.65 or 0.01071174 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.05518301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020461 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 45,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,682 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

