Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report sales of $68.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.83 million and the lowest is $67.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $140.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $349.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $351.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.48 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $365.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE WHD opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at about $12,859,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 91.0% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 487,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.