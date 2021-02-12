Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE WHD opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cactus by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

