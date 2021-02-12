Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $435.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13.

In other Caffyns news, insider Michael Warren bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

