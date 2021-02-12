Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Down 14.7%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares were down 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 39,772,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 8,073,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLBS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Caladrius Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.17% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

