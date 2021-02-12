Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CCD opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

