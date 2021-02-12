California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,123 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Etsy worth $50,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 125.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $239.47.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

