California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 135,419 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Regions Financial worth $39,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of RF opened at $19.34 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

