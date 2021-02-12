California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,868 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,758 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Expedia Group worth $42,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,094,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $18,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

