California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 27,210 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Hologic worth $45,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after buying an additional 57,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hologic by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,844,000 after buying an additional 269,201 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hologic by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 955,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,610,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,265 shares of company stock worth $2,318,904 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

