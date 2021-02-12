California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,684 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of Elanco Animal Health worth $51,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

